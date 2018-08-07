Research Analysts Set Expectations for Energous Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (WATT)

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Energous in a report released on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($2.08) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.13). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Energous’ FY2019 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Energous from $48.50 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Energous in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Energous opened at $14.28 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $353.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.51. Energous has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 9,750.39% and a negative return on equity of 201.72%.

In other Energous news, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $28,030.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Gaulding sold 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $65,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,306.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,325 shares of company stock worth $530,581 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WATT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energous by 534.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 93,233 shares during the last quarter. Marble Arch Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter worth about $458,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energous by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control.

