Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Travelers Companies (TRV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV) in the last few weeks:

7/30/2018 – Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $144.00 to $149.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2018 – Travelers Companies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/24/2018 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Travelers Companies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Travelers Companies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/19/2018 – Travelers Companies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

7/13/2018 – Travelers Companies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sandler O’Neill. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Travelers Companies was given a new $144.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2018 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2018 – Travelers Companies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Travelers Companies traded up $0.58, reaching $130.28, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. 45,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,729. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $113.76 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.62). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,457 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $852,388.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,112,841.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $904,728.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,700,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,504,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,986,115,000 after acquiring an additional 932,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,659,000. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

