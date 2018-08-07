Research Analysts Offer Predictions for FTS International Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (FTSI)

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of FTS International in a report released on Thursday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for FTS International’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FTS International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of FTS International in a report on Friday, April 13th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of FTS International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTS International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of FTS International stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. FTS International has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in FTS International during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in FTS International during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FTS International during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in FTS International during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in FTS International during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

