Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Receives $70.40 Average PT from Analysts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $665,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 173,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,954,000 after acquiring an additional 23,222 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 60.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RSG traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $72.65. 1,218,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $73.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.79%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

