Repro-Med Systems (REPR) Releases Earnings Results

Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter.

REPR traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. 17,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,249. Repro-Med Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 24,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,983.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 38,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $50,806.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 80,478 shares of company stock valued at $108,173 over the last 90 days. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repro Med Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets proprietary portable medical devices and supplies primarily for the ambulatory infusion market and emergency medical applications worldwide. The company offers mechanical infusion product FREEDOM infusion systems, which include the FREEDOM60 syringe infusion driver, the FreedomEdge syringe infusion driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, RMS precision flow rate tubing, and RMS precision flow rate controller, as well as medical suction product RES-Q-VAC, a portable medical suction system.

