Repligen (RGEN) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.11

Press coverage about Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Repligen earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.7429132697229 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Repligen traded up $0.50, reaching $49.43, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 2,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,334. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. Repligen has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $49.43.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 13.49%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. analysts predict that Repligen will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $85,606.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,855.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $691,069.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,144 shares in the company, valued at $10,340,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,531 shares of company stock worth $12,561,406. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

