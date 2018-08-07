Repligen (RGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Repligen Corporation is a life sciences company focused on the development, production and commercialization of high-value consumable products used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. Their bioprocessing products are sold to major life sciences and biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. They are a leading manufacturer of Protein A, a critical reagent used to separate and purify monoclonal antibody therapeutics. They also supply several growth factor products used to increase cell culture productivity during the fermentation stage of drug manufacturing. In addition, they have developed and marketed their OPUS® series of pre-packed plug-and-play chromatography columns, and they provide test kits to ensure final product quality. Aside from their core bioprocessing business, they have a portfolio of clinical-stage partnering assets, including a pancreatic imaging agent in Phase 3 development and an orphan drug candidate in Phase 1 development. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RGEN. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Repligen opened at $48.93 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Repligen has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $49.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Repligen had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Repligen will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $691,069.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,340,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $85,606.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,855.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,531 shares of company stock valued at $12,561,406. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Repligen by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Repligen by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Repligen by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Repligen by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

