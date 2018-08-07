Renren (RENN) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of -0.03

Media coverage about Renren (NYSE:RENN) has trended somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Renren earned a media sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.9389363562876 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Renren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th.

Shares of Renren traded up $0.01, hitting $2.10, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,669. The company has a market capitalization of $145.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Renren has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. Renren had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $140.48 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Renren will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Renren

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

