Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Given a $25.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) has been assigned a $25.00 price target by Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REGI. BidaskClub cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Renewable Energy Group traded up $2.80, reaching $20.65, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 127,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $656.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.91. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $580.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.60 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 29.06%. analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Chad Stone purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,283.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Haer sold 6,722 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $115,013.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,248.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 5,920.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.

