ReneSola (SOL) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReneSola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Roth Capital lowered ReneSola from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 4th.
Shares of ReneSola opened at $2.46 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $93.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReneSola stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.72% of ReneSola worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.
ReneSola Company Profile
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
