ReneSola (SOL) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReneSola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Roth Capital lowered ReneSola from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 4th.

Shares of ReneSola opened at $2.46 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $93.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.80 million. equities research analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReneSola stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.72% of ReneSola worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

