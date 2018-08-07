Relx PLC (REL) Receives GBX 1,807.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Relx PLC (LON:REL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,807.50 ($23.40).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REL shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 1,600 ($20.71) to GBX 1,615 ($20.91) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 1,785 ($23.11) to GBX 1,820 ($23.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of Relx traded up GBX 8 ($0.10), hitting GBX 1,684.50 ($21.81), during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 3,911,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,990,000. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,399 ($18.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,784 ($23.09).

Relx (LON:REL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 41.10 ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 42.10 ($0.54) by GBX (1) (($0.01)). Relx had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 91.18%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a GBX 12.40 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.71%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.