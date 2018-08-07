Regional REIT (RGL) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Shares of LON:RGL opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Thursday. Regional REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 107.50 ($1.41).

Get Regional REIT alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 24th.

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.