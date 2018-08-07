Regional Management (RM) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut Regional Management from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Regional Management from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Shares of Regional Management traded down $0.30, hitting $33.26, on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 33,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,061. The stock has a market cap of $394.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 48.75, a current ratio of 48.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $37.21.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.73 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.64%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 14,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.58 per share, for a total transaction of $523,496.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Regional Management by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Regional Management by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 51,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 18,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Regional Management by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.