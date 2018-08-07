Regional Management Corp (RM) Holdings Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 119.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Regional Management worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 18,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 56,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L bought 14,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.58 per share, with a total value of $523,496.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regional Management opened at $33.26 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . Regional Management Corp has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 48.75, a quick ratio of 48.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Regional Management had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $72.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.73 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Regional Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Regional Management from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

