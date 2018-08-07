Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $400.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “$367.74” rating and issued a $304.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Leerink Swann set a $435.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.21.

Shares of REGN opened at $394.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $281.89 and a one year high of $505.49.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 7,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $1,997,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,452,073.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,388 shares of company stock worth $96,371,012. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 293.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 39,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,654,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

