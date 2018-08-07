Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $344.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays set a $290.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.21.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $394.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $281.89 and a one year high of $505.49.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $1,997,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,772 shares in the company, valued at $36,452,073.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,388 shares of company stock worth $96,371,012. 12.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22,971.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 166,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 165,627 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

