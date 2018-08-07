Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Red Lion Hotels earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.0092195091798 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Red Lion Hotels traded up $0.30, hitting $12.35, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 88,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Red Lion Hotels has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Get Red Lion Hotels alerts:

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $33.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. Red Lion Hotels had a net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. analysts predict that Red Lion Hotels will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RLH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Red Lion Hotels from $14.50 to $16.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

In related news, CEO Gregory T. Mount sold 10,000 shares of Red Lion Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 488,037 shares of Red Lion Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $5,099,986.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,892,533 shares of company stock worth $51,793,243 over the last ninety days. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands; America's Best Inn & Suites, Jameson Inns, Lexington Hotels & Inns, and 3 Palm Hotels brands; and Value Inn Worldwide and Value Hotel Worldwide brands.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Red Lion Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Lion Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.