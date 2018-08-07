Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tile Shop (TTS)

Tile Shop (NASDAQ: TTS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/28/2018 – Tile Shop was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/21/2018 – Tile Shop was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of The Tile Shop. The Tile Shop is a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers floor, wall, natural stone, ceramic, porcelain, glass, and metal tile products; tile patterns; basins; fixtures; listellos/borders; and profiles. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. is based in Plymouth, Minnesota. “

7/20/2018 – Tile Shop had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $4.50 to $5.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Tile Shop had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $7.40 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Tile Shop had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Tile Shop had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Tile Shop had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Tile Shop was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/2/2018 – Tile Shop was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/30/2018 – Tile Shop was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

TTS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.85. 8,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tile Shop Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $429.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.86.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Tile Shop Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Tile Shop’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTS. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

