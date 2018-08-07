Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Assicurazioni Generali (G)

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT: G) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/3/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €16.70 ($19.42) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €19.80 ($23.02) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €20.40 ($23.72) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €20.40 ($23.72) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €13.60 ($15.81) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €20.40 ($23.72) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €13.60 ($15.81) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/5/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/5/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €20.40 ($23.72) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/29/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €13.60 ($15.81) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali traded up €0.03 ($0.03), hitting €15.73 ($18.29), during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 13,790,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,530,000. Assicurazioni Generali SpA has a 52 week low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 52 week high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

