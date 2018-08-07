Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP):

7/31/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $205.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $210.00 to $216.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $207.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital.

7/17/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The tentative four-year agreement inked by the company in May with its conductors and locomotive engineers is a positive in the sense that it ended the labor strike which was threating freight traffic in Canada. The company's efforts to reward shareholders thorugh dividends and share buybacks are also impressive. This May, the company raised its quarterly dividend per share by 15.5% to C$0.65 per share. The company is also active on the buyback front. However, declining revenues at the Grain, Forest products and Automotive segment are concerning. High operating expenses and the subsequent deterioration in operating ratio are another cause of concern and may affect the bottom line in the second quarter. Results will be available on Jul 18. The company's high debt levels are also worrisome. Moreover, owing to the headwinds, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the last three months.”

7/10/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Canadian Pacific have underperformed its industry in the last three months due to the following headwinds. Declining revenues at the Grain, Forest products and Automotive segment are concerning. High operating expenses and the subsequent deterioration in operating ratio are another cause of concern and may affect the bottom line in the second quarter. Results will be available on Jul 18. The company's high debt levels are also worrisome. The negativity revolving around the stock is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second quarter earnings being revised downward 0.8% in the last 60 days. However, the company's efforts to reward investors through share buybacks and increased dividend payments are impressive.”

7/9/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/9/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “buy” rating.

6/25/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway opened at $201.73 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $150.91 and a 12 month high of $202.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.76. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.92% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 924,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,510,000 after purchasing an additional 218,248 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 304,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,768,000 after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

