Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for McKesson (MCK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of McKesson (NYSE: MCK) in the last few weeks:
- 7/27/2018 – McKesson had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $181.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2018 – McKesson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/27/2018 – McKesson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/20/2018 – McKesson was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 7/20/2018 – McKesson had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $160.00 to $2.86. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/10/2018 – McKesson was upgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/3/2018 – McKesson had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/29/2018 – McKesson had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $158.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
MCK stock opened at $126.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $122.92 and a one year high of $178.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.91 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.
In other McKesson news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $123,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 23.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,859,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 218,530 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.3% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 35,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 269.8% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 37,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 89.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.
