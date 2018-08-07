Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for McKesson (MCK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of McKesson (NYSE: MCK) in the last few weeks:

7/27/2018 – McKesson had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $181.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – McKesson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2018 – McKesson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2018 – McKesson was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/20/2018 – McKesson had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $160.00 to $2.86. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – McKesson was upgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/3/2018 – McKesson had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2018 – McKesson had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $158.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

MCK stock opened at $126.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $122.92 and a one year high of $178.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.91 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

In other McKesson news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $123,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 23.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,859,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 218,530 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.3% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 35,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 269.8% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 37,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 89.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

