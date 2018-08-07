Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Attunity (ATTU)

Attunity (NASDAQ: ATTU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/31/2018 – Attunity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Attunity is the leading provider of service-orientated software and solutions in the Workplace Applications market. Using Attunity’s software, companies can seamlessly and efficiently connect, transfer, join and stream to and from virtually any data source in real-time, and subsequently use that data to rapidly configure and deploy management-focused Workplace Applications. With successful deployments at thousands of organizations worldwide, Attunity has over seveteen years experience of providing enterprise-class software, both directly and indirectly through a number of strategic and OEM agreements with global-class partners such as HP, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Business Objects and Cognos. Listed on Nasdaq and with a worldwide headquarters in Boston, USA, Attunity serves its customers via offices in North America, Europe, Middle East, China and Australia, as well as through a network of local partners. “

7/31/2018 – Attunity was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/26/2018 – Attunity had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $13.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Attunity had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Attunity had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Attunity traded up $0.20, reaching $17.66, on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,647. The firm has a market cap of $361.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.97, a PEG ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.73. Attunity Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $17.72.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 million. Attunity had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. research analysts expect that Attunity Ltd will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Attunity in the second quarter worth $143,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Attunity in the second quarter worth $162,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Attunity in the first quarter worth $242,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Attunity by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 35,556 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Attunity in the second quarter worth $1,788,000. 27.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

