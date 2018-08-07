REBL Price Down 21% This Week (REBL)

REBL (CURRENCY:REBL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. REBL has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $816,612.00 worth of REBL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, REBL has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One REBL token can now be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003441 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014196 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000422 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00382969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00191466 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000190 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013318 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000814 BTC.

REBL Profile

REBL’s launch date was November 4th, 2017. REBL’s total supply is 326,480,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,733,367 tokens. The Reddit community for REBL is /r/RebelliousCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . REBL’s official Twitter account is @RebelliousCoin . The official website for REBL is www.rebellious.io

REBL Token Trading

REBL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REBL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REBL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

