Realty Income Corp (O) COO Sumit Roy Sells 18,682 Shares of Stock

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) COO Sumit Roy sold 18,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,074,028.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,657.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Realty Income opened at $57.61 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 4.73%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 3,303.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 106,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 103,330 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $65.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,300 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.