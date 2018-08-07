Read (READ) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week

Read (CURRENCY:READ) traded up 27.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 7th. Read has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $173,137.00 worth of Read was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Read token can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, OEX, CoinEgg and OKEx. Over the last week, Read has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014825 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010897 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000413 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00375120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00195832 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000724 BTC.

About Read

Read’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Read’s official Twitter account is @READ_Token . The official website for Read is read.lianzai.com

Buying and Selling Read

Read can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OEX, OKEx and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Read directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Read should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Read using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

