Re/Max Holdings Inc (RMAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Re/Max’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.65. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Re/Max will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Re/Max.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.28 million. Re/Max had a return on equity of 73.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

RMAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Re/Max in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Re/Max in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Re/Max has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Predovich sold 1,576 shares of Re/Max stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $85,545.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam M. Contos sold 5,000 shares of Re/Max stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $271,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Re/Max in the second quarter worth $757,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Re/Max in the second quarter worth $1,407,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in Re/Max in the second quarter worth $234,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Re/Max by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Re/Max by 44.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 49,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Re/Max traded up $1.35, hitting $50.25, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 209,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,326. The company has a market cap of $867.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Re/Max has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $67.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Re/Max’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

