RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Stake Boosted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $21,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 58.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

RBC Bearings opened at $142.15 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $102.18 and a 1 year high of $151.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.32 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 12.29%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, insider Michael J. Hartnett sold 37,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,934,959.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $272,391.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,736 shares of company stock worth $29,640,452. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.