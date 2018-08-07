Raytheon (RTN) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 130,270 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Raytheon in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Raytheon in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Raytheon in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.59.

In related news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.14, for a total value of $263,265.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Vernon E. Clark sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $212,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,081.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,862 shares of company stock valued at $816,748 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon stock opened at $196.16 on Tuesday. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $173.35 and a 52 week high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.46. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th were paid a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is 45.54%.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

