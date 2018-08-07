Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,341 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Energy Transfer Partners worth $15,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,195,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057,785 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,550,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,067,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440,341 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 1,859.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,581,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296,913 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 525.3% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,083,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,112 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,781,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $775,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energy Transfer Partners from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on Energy Transfer Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.55.

Energy Transfer Partners opened at $24.10 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Energy Transfer Partners LP has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Energy Transfer Partners had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Energy Transfer Partners LP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. Energy Transfer Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.89%.

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company's Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas through connections with other pipeline systems, as well as through its ET Fuel System and HPL System.

