Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $14,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 299,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,304,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15,708.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 373,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 371,344 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 170,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,274,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $166.33 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $167.54.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

