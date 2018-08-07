Rapid7 (RPD) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at KeyCorp

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 opened at $29.91 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.40% and a negative return on equity of 122.32%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Mcadam sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 7,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $230,444.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,840,293 shares of company stock worth $55,623,562 over the last three months. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 14,618.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 796,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,379,000 after acquiring an additional 791,570 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter worth approximately $22,119,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth approximately $19,486,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth approximately $19,103,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 173.7% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,103,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,204,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.