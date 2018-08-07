Radware (RDWR) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.11

Headlines about Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Radware earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the information technology services provider an impact score of 47.0106587569239 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

RDWR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.70. 486,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,955. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.50, a PEG ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.93. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. Radware had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RDWR shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Radware in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Radware from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

