RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. RadNet reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.19). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $231.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDNT. BidaskClub cut shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

In other RadNet news, insider Jeffrey L. Linden sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 912,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,652.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,750 in the last 90 days. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in RadNet by 927.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 267,016 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 1st quarter worth $3,250,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RadNet by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 244,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 119,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RadNet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,172,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,948,000 after acquiring an additional 111,267 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 1st quarter worth $1,445,000. 56.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet traded down $0.30, hitting $13.65, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. RadNet has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.35 million, a PE ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.32.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

