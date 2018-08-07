Radius Health (RDUS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Radius Health from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “$28.40” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Radius Health from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 price target on Radius Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Radius Health traded up $0.35, reaching $23.36, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,368. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.04. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 108.95% and a negative net margin of 706.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,156,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,150,913 shares in the company, valued at $177,822,894.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,368,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,200,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,656,979.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 250,000 shares of company stock worth $6,885,100. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB Biotech AG increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 5,853,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,386,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 3.8% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,086,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,862,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,999,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,736,000 after purchasing an additional 111,841 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $29,903,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 71.6% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LLC now owns 333,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 139,237 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat breast cancer.

