RADCOM (RDCM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADCOM had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 8.88%.

Shares of RDCM traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 117,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,808. The company has a market cap of $275.40 million, a PE ratio of 85.00 and a beta of -0.03. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADCOM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Monday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RADCOM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

