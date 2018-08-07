Quorum Health (QHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter.

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $486.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.80 million. Quorum Health had a negative return on equity of 46.79% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, analysts expect Quorum Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quorum Health stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.96. Quorum Health has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Quorum Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Quorum Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Quorum Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

Quorum Health Company Profile

Quorum Health Corporation provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetric, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

