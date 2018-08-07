QuinStreet (QNST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect QuinStreet to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.
QuinStreet opened at $14.45 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $684.86 million, a PE ratio of -240.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Singular Research assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They set a “long” rating and a $16.75 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.
QuinStreet Company Profile
QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.
