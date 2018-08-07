Quilter (QLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a neutral rating and a GBX 163 ($2.11) price target on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Quilter stock traded down GBX 1.27 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 149.23 ($1.93). 441,207 shares of the company traded hands.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advice & Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice & Wealth Management segment offers regulated face-to-face advice services to individuals and businesses in financial planning, mortgages, and protection through qualified financial advisers and mortgage and protection advisers; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private clients, corporates, pension funds, trusts, and charities.

