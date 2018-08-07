Quebecor (QBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion.

