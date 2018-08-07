Quarterhill (QTRH) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Quarterhill earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7082347557048 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Several analysts have commented on QTRH shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Quarterhill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Quarterhill from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quarterhill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th.

QTRH traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. 3,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,478. The company has a market cap of $162.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.12.

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 million. Quarterhill had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 21.36%. analysts predict that Quarterhill will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.