Quark Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $788.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittylicious and FreiExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015777 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000563 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 256,097,634 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittylicious and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

