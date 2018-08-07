Quality Systems (QSII) PT Set at $22.00 by Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann set a $22.00 price target on Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QSII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quality Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Quality Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quality Systems from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Quality Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $19.00 price target on shares of Quality Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Quality Systems traded up $0.26, reaching $21.27, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 223,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.62. Quality Systems has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.71 million. Quality Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.69%. research analysts forecast that Quality Systems will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Quality Systems by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 418,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 115,945 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Quality Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Quality Systems by 25.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 264,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 53,770 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quality Systems in the first quarter worth $7,071,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quality Systems in the fourth quarter worth $768,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quality Systems Company Profile

Quality Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets software and services that automate various aspects of practice management (PM) and electronic health records for medical and dental practices in the United States. The company's NextGen division provides integrated clinical, financial, and connectivity solutions for ambulatory and dental provider organizations.

