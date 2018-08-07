QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Bought by R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 3.3% of R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,783,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $985,374,000 after buying an additional 77,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,243,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,808,000 after buying an additional 498,411 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,624,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $744,188,000 after buying an additional 534,600 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,014,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $610,316,000 after buying an additional 2,018,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,364,599 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $518,893,000 after buying an additional 1,419,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM opened at $65.40 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $69.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a positive return on equity of 19.06%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.91.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $62,646.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,265.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $618,626.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,376. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.