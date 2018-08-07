QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (QTS) Stake Raised by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QTS. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 76,890 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A during the 4th quarter worth about $1,236,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth about $21,329,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth about $3,685,000.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams acquired 62,757 shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $2,187,709.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,574,589.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven C. Bloom acquired 1,000 shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $800,736.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 118,757 shares of company stock worth $4,221,639 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QTS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.69.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $44.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $61.55.

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A’s payout ratio is 59.42%.

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of custom data center (C1), colocation (C2) and cloud and managed services (C3) provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

