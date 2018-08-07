Qorvo (QRVO) PT Raised to $92.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QRVO. Barclays raised shares of Qorvo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Qorvo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Qorvo traded down $0.23, hitting $84.18, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 846,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,846. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $86.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $692.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.97 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Dileo sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $131,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 8,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $655,696.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,775,507. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,939,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,643,000 after acquiring an additional 45,069 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 68.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 51,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at about $1,062,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

