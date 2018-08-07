QLC Chain Price Down 14.6% Over Last Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Coinnest and Binance. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $11.09 million and $198,787.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003481 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014185 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000424 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00390461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00194302 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000200 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000828 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official website is qlink.mobi . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/@Qlink

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Kucoin, Bitbns and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

