Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Shire PLC (SHPG) Lifted by Analyst

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Shire in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst D. Buck now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.93. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

SHPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 target price on Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $186.00 target price on Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Shire in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a report on Friday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.15.

SHPG stock opened at $173.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Shire has a one year low of $123.73 and a one year high of $177.51. The stock has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.21. Shire had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. Shire’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shire by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shire by 50.0% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Shire by 9.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Shire by 60.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shire by 7.2% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

