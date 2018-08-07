Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Inc Cut by Piper Jaffray Companies (TDOC)

Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Teladoc in a research report issued on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Teladoc’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Teladoc in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Teladoc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $39.00 target price on Teladoc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Teladoc to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Teladoc to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

Teladoc opened at $66.00 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Teladoc has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $71.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 0.40.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Teladoc had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 611,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,799,388.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 91,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $5,996,180.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,911 shares of company stock worth $15,515,054 in the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Teladoc by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,678,836 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,559,000 after buying an additional 65,383 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Teladoc by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,938,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,101,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,567,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,184,000 after buying an additional 28,205 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Teladoc by 6.0% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,477,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,756,000 after purchasing an additional 83,319 shares during the period. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc in the first quarter worth $51,465,000.

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

