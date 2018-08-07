Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Realty Income Corp (O) Decreased by DA Davidson

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Realty Income in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Realty Income’s FY2018 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on O. ValuEngine upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.61 on Monday. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Pfeiffer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,057.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,967 shares of company stock worth $4,645,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 135.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,300 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

