Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for LivaNova PLC Raised by Piper Jaffray Companies (LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for LivaNova in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $121.47 on Monday. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $124.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $153,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh M. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $97,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,923,000 after acquiring an additional 287,262 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 20,599.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,208,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 31.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,177,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,511,000 after acquiring an additional 281,610 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 23.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 717,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,497,000 after acquiring an additional 134,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 564,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.